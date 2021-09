Gabby Petito’s father Joe, her cousin, Zoey Wickman and aunt Mary Wickman call on her boyfriend’s parents to come forward with any information they have about her disappearance.

Plus, why the death of a housekeeper who worked for the Murdaugh family is under scrutiny, and a NXIVM whistleblower reacts to co-founder Nancy Salzmar being sentenced to 42 month in prison.