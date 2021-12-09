Banfield: Jury convicts Smollett of staging hate crime, latest on Ghislaine Maxwell trial

It took Chicago prosecutors almost three years to try Jussie Smollett and it took a jury roughly nine hours to convict him. In just a matter of weeks, it will be the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol — a look at those who have been charged. Bill Stanton, author of “Prepared Not Scared: Your Go-To Guide For Staying Safe In An Unsafe World” joins “Banfield” with tips on avoiding holiday shopping scams.
