Banfield: Panel discusses Trump’s lawsuits

Radio
Posted: | Updated:

Former president Donald Trump is taking big tech to court. First Amendment lawyer Floyd Abrams, journalist and author David Cay Johnston and conservative media watchdog Dan Gainor will discuss what it means.

Watch “Banfield” weeknights at 10/9c on NewsNation.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com