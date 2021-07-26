Banfield: Police release 911 call in Murdaugh murders; ‘Live PD’ cast members on the state of policing in America

Police just released the heartbreaking 911 call made by attorney Alex Murdaugh after he discovered his 52-year-old wife Maggie and 22-year-old son Paul shot dead at their Colleton County hunting estate, as their murders remain under investigation.



Then, we take a look at the state of policing in America with Live PD’s Deputy James Craigmyle and Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, and a look at the lighter news of the week with comedians Ben Gleib and Pete Dominick.



Watch “Banfield” weeknights at 10/9c on NewsNation.