Banfield: ‘Shark Tank’ stars sued for fraud; Murdaugh family drama takes another turn

Kevin O’Leary and Kevin Harrington of “Shark Tank” are being sued for fraud by 20 people — one of them joins “Banfield” to discuss the lawsuit.

Also, a true-crime story in South Carolina has taken another turn. First a fatal boat crash, then a double murder, then a drive-by shooting. Now, accusations of embezzlement. Ashleigh Banfield and attorney Mark O’Mara take an in-depth look into the Murdaugh family murders.

Comedian and podcaster Adam Carolla joins the show to weigh in on whether there should be a statute of limitations on offensive comments and the fallout from making them.

Lastly, Ashleigh looks back on the life and legacy of actor Michael K. Williams after his sudden death at the age of 54.