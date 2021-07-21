Banfield: Survivors of the Golden State Killer speak out

The Golden State Killer stalked his prey in California – mostly young women – holding them at gunpoint and binding them along with any children, husbands or boyfriends with them at the time.

The lucky ones lived through the hours of agonizing torture. The unlucky ones were shot dead.

The man later identified as Joseph James Deangelo escaped capture through the 70s and 80s, likely in part because he himself was a cop.

Survivors Gay Hardwick and Kris Pedretti join trauma therapist Mary Reigel to recount their harrowing stories.

Watch “Banfield” weeknights at 10/9c on NewsNation.