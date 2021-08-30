Banfield: US bombing in Afghanistan, RFK assassin wins parole and policing in America

Tonight’s show began just minutes after the United States conducted a bombing on an Islamic State planner. The Pentagon said they believe the operation was a success with no civilian casualties.

Yahoo! News chief investigative correspondent Michael Isikoff, author and journalist Rula Jebreal and former Obama Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joel Rubin discuss the breaking news.

Sirhan Sirhan, who asssassinated Robert F. Kennedy, was granted parole by a California board Friday. RFK’s daughter, Kerry Kennedy, discusses what the parole means to her.

Deputy James Craigmyle, a regular to discuss policing, instead lends his expertise as an Army veteran to analyze the situation in Afghanistan.

Finally, Craigmyle, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood and former New York homicide detective Dr. Alfred Titus discuss policing in America.