Banfield: What’s next for men convicted in Arbery killing, a look at policing in America

What’s next for men convicted in Arbery killing, a look at policing in America

Three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced Friday to life in prison, with a judge denying any chance of parole for the father and son who armed themselves and initiated the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man.

Ashleigh Banfield breaks down the sentencing and what could come next for the three men.

Three law enforcement veterans who appeared on the hit show “Live PD,” Mike Chitwood, James Craigmyle and Mike Ayers join the show to discuss policing in America.

Also, Banfield takes a look at some headlines that got lost in the shuffle of a busy news week.