Banfield: Woman loses $100k in online dating scam

A tale that has everything from love, laughter, betrayal, and greed to great fortunes won and lost — and exotic destinations.

And according to the U.S. government, after this weekend, this story could be about you.

The Federal Trade Commission, the agency in charge of protecting the American consumer, just released an advisory about the biggest fraud across the country right now, and it goes straight to the heart: romance scams.

They’re bigger than bank fraud and even healthcare fraud.

Rebecca D’Antonio lost $100,000 to an online dating conman.

She joins “Banfield” to explain how it all happened.