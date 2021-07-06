Comedian Kristen Schaal talks about her many characters in comedy

Radio
Posted: | Updated:

You’ve seen her face and you definitely know her voice. Kristen Schaal has starred in some of the most popular and critically acclaimed comedies in recent memory. But where does the character end and the performer begin?

Watch “Banfield” weeknights at 10/9c on NewsNation.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com