You’ve seen her face and you definitely know her voice. Kristen Schaal has starred in some of the most popular and critically acclaimed comedies in recent memory. But where does the character end and the performer begin?
Watch “Banfield” weeknights at 10/9c on NewsNation.
Comedian Kristen Schaal talks about her many characters in comedy
You’ve seen her face and you definitely know her voice. Kristen Schaal has starred in some of the most popular and critically acclaimed comedies in recent memory. But where does the character end and the performer begin?