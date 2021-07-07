Plus, the U.S. pulled more troops out of Afghanistan, but left loads behind. Looters had their pick of anything from cars to basketballs to some weapons. Former Navy SEAL Chris Fussell, filmmaker Sebastian Junger and retired U.S. Army intelligence officer Tony Shaffer break down what happened, and what happens next.
Experts discuss the US’s quick withdrawal from Afghanistan
