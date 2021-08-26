More than 70,000 have left Afghanistan since Taliban’s rise; The latest on Prince Andrew’s possible legal trouble

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — It seems like only a week ago the whole world wondered whether the U.S. could meet its own goals for getting Americans — and our Afghan friends and allies — out of the reach of the Taliban: That’s because it was only a week ago.

Now, America’s airlines are reporting for duty to the Pentagon.

At the White House today, the president announced more than 70,000 people have left Afghanistan since the fall of Kabul 10 days ago.

Yesterday alone, more than 21,000 came out, almost doubling the figure from the day before, which itself was more than the highest one-day objective a week ago.

Investigative correspondent at Yahoo! News Michael Isikoff joins the show to explain the latest developments.

Doug Heye is a former RNC communications director and was deputy chief of staff to the former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor.

Conor Powell is a journalist who lived in Kabul for four years. He’s been heavily involved, with his journalist wife, in helping rescue Afghan civilians and even U.S. commandos.

And Steve Russell is a former GOP congressman from Oklahoma, and retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel. He served in the early days of the Afghan war — and in Iraq, his unit was instrumental in capturing Saddam Hussein.