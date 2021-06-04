US rhythmic gymnast Evita Griskenas tells ‘Quest for Gold’ she got her second COVID-19 shot recently, and is anxiously awaiting the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics team trials in St. Louis later this month. She helped Team USA secure one of two bids to the Tokyo games, and continues to work on her routine ahead of what could be her first Olympic expirience.
Quest for Gold: Gymnast Evita Griskenas still ‘fidgeting’ with her Olympic routine; found new ‘gorgeous’ music during quarantine
