This week on Quest for Gold WGN’s Ryan Burrow talks with USA Baseball manager Mike Scioscia. He managed to pull together a roster of former Major Leaguers and minor league players to sweep through last week’s qualifying tournament. But there are several moving pieces he must sort out before the team heads to Tokyo to try and return Team USA to glory. WGN’s Joe Brand joins Ryan.
Quest for Gold: USA Baseball manager Mike Scioscia on the pressure of the Olympics “you can’t stub your toe in these games”
Posted: | Updated:
Trending on NewsNationNow.com
Close
SUBSCRIBE NOW
You have been added to Morning News Newsletter