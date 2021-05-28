USA Softball’s Cat Osterman tells the ‘Quest for Gold’ podcast she never wavered when it came to playing in a postponed Summer Olympics. The 38-year-old already has a gold (2004) and a silver (2008), and she’s ready to lead a new generation of American softball players back to the top of the podium in 2021.
Quest for Gold: USA Softball’s Cat Osterman admits there ‘a little bit of unfinished business’ heading into Tokyo
