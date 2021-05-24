USA Track and Field triple jumper Tori Franklin tells the ‘Quest for Gold’ podcast she doesn’t think it’s fair Black Lives Matter references are being barred from the Tokyo games by the IOC. She also discusses mental health, preparing for a games without foreign fans, and how she’s managed to continue training throughout the pandemic.
Quest for Gold: USA triple jumper Tori Franklin calls IOC rules on athlete protests ‘a bit riduclous’
Posted: | Updated:
Trending on NewsNationNow.com
Close
SUBSCRIBE NOW
You have been added to Morning News Newsletter