As travel bounces back, people anxious to get moving are finding it hard to make it to their destination.

DALLAS (NewsNation Now) — As travel bounces back, people anxious to get moving are finding it hard to make it to their destination.

Airports across the country are experiencing long lines as airlines readjust to demand. Monday alone, the website Flight Aware calculated almost 7,000 delays and 3,000 cancellations.