CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — After more than a year of several state’s shutting down, many are now re-opening. Officials say the loosening of restrictions is largely due to an increase in vaccination rates.

“It’s absolutely fantastic that business can go back to full fledge open, with little to no restrictions. It’s just going to be a game changer for a lot of the restaurants and businesses that have been struggling,” stated restaurant owner Bennie Parr.