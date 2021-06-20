Radio: 8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette

8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette

Eight children in a van from a youth home for abused or neglected children were killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on a wet interstate that also killed a man and his baby in another vehicle, the most devastating blow from a tropical depression that claimed 13 lives in Alabama as it caused flash floods and spurred tornadoes that destroyed dozens of homes.

