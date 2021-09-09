President Joe Biden on Thursday announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant of the coronavirus that is killing thousands each week and jeopardizing the nation’s economic recovery.
Radio: Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
| Updated:
Trending on NewsNationNow.com
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Morning News Newsletter