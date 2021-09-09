Radio: Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant of the coronavirus that is killing thousands each week and jeopardizing the nation’s economic recovery.

