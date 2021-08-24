Radio: Biden keeps to Kabul Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline despite criticism

Biden keeps to Kabul Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline despite criticism

President Joe Biden is sticking to his Aug. 31 deadline for completing a frantic airlift of Americans, at-risk Afghans and others seeking to escape Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. The decision defies allied leaders who want to give the evacuation more time and opens Biden to criticism that he caved to Taliban deadline demands.

