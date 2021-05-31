Radio: Biden observes first Memorial Day weekend in Virginia, Delaware

President Joe Biden continued his first Memorial Day weekend as commander in chief by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Monday morning and calling on Americans to honor their sacrifices by committing toward bettering the country in a speech afterward. It comes after a deeply personal tribute Sunday to those lost while remembering his late son Beau, a veteran who died six years ago to the day. NewsNation’s Allison Harris reports.

