Radio: Biden-Putin summit ends with some diplomatic steps forward but no significant announcements

Biden-Putin summit ends with some diplomatic steps forward but no significant announcements

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded their summit on Wednesday with an agreement to return their nations’ ambassadors to their posts in Washington and Moscow and a plan to begin work toward replacing the last remaining treaty between the two countries limiting nuclear weapons. NewsNation’s Leland Vittert reports.

