President Joe Biden’s aggressive push to require millions of U.S. workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus is running into a wall of resistance from Republican leaders threatening everything from lawsuits to civil disobedience, plunging the country deeper into culture wars that have festered since the onset of the pandemic.
Radio: Biden’s vaccine rules ignite instant, hot GOP opposition
| Updated:
Trending on NewsNationNow.com
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Morning News Newsletter