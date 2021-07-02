A judge granted Bessemer Trust’s request to withdraw from Britney Spears’ conservatorship, which leaves her father in charge of all of her money. This comes as Britney Spears’ father has asked the court overseeing his daughter’s conservatorship to investigate her statements to a judge last week on the court’s control of her medical treatment and personal life, which she called overly restrictive and abusive.
Radio: Britney Spears’ father seeks court probe of her allegations
