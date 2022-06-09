Radio: Cable networks treated Jan. 6 hearing very differently

All major cable news networks, except Fox News, covered the Jan. 6 House committee’s first prime-time hearing Thursday night.

The Washington Post National Correspondent Philip Bump and NewsNation political editor Chris Stirewalt weigh in on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

Plus, Michael Lowe says American Airlines wrongly identified him as a guy who burglarized a duty-free shop at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, just because he was on the same flight as the real suspect.

More on Ashleigh Banfield’s talk show on NewsNation weeknights at 10/9c.