Radio: California man gets life sentence for fatal synagogue attack

Posted: | Updated:
California man gets life sentence for fatal synagogue attack

A 22-year-old white supremacist was denied a chance to address a courtroom before a judge sentenced him Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for bursting into a Southern California synagogue on the last day of Passover in 2019 with a semiautomatic rifle, killing one worshipper and wounding three others.

