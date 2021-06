U.S. officials say Florida’s lawsuit against the federal government over conditions for cruise lines to resume sailing could threaten plans to restart cruising in Alaska after a court-ordered mediation failed to end the standoff.

The state of Florida and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention failed to reach an agreement on cruise guidelines Thursday after the federal judge overseeing Florida’s lawsuit against the Biden administration ordered both sides into mediation.