(NewsNation Now) — A new study showed immunity from mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, like the ones Moderna and Pfizer produce, could last years.

“What we are seeing is that our immune system not only instructing our immune cells to generate a very good immune response, but also training those cells to perfect their ability to bind to the virus and block the virus,” Dr. Ali Ellebedy, a researcher behind the study, told NewsNationNow.com. “So this is good news.”