Barely a day after Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced on “The Donlon Report” the state’s border wall would go up soon, the first pieces were put in place on Friday.

Gov. Greg Abbott has said the money is there to pay for it, but no state official has given an estimate on how much it will end up costing. Retired Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agent Victor Avila, a candidate to become Texas’ next land commissioner, conceded it will likely be billions of dollars.