The Department of Homeland Security is warning the commemoration event for the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre could be an attractive target for white supremacists.

TULSA, Okla. (NewsNation Now) —The Department of Homeland Security is warning the commemoration event for the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre could be an attractive target for white supremacists.

Agents say they haven’t seen any specific credible threats but that the current homeland threat environment remains heightened.