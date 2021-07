On the mound, Trevor Bauer has been reliable for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 30 year old pitcher won the Cy Young award as the best pitcher in the league last year, and was rewarded with a lucrative new contract.

But this week, a California woman pitched him a restraining order for domestic violence and it’s been granted by the court. The woman is also cooperating with Pasadena police in seeking criminal charges against Bauer.