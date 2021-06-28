Radio: Florida building collapse: 11th death confirmed, 150 people missing

SURFSIDE, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — An 11th person has been confirmed dead after the disastrous collapse of Champlain Tower South, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed Monday night. She confirmed a 10th victim earlier in the day. 150 people are still missing.

Rescue workers dug feverishly for a fifth day Monday and stressed that they could still find survivors in the rubble of a collapsed Florida condo building, a hope family members clung to even though no one has been pulled out alive since the first day the structure fell.