Skip to content
NewsNation Now
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Go
Primary Menu
US
Politics
Missing
Business
Tech
Your Money
Recalls and Consumer Alerts
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Immigration
Race in America
Coronavirus
Vaccine
Weather
Climate
Space
Top Stories
What is a 'frost quake'?
Video Icon
Video
Top Stories
Winter storm grips Northeast with mix of snow, freezing rain
Top Stories
Winter storm to spread ice from South to Northeast
Video Icon
Video
Snow, strong winds though Rockies, parts of the Midwest
Video Icon
Video
Cross-country storm moving out, with cold temps coming in
Video Icon
Video
Winter storms slick roads across Midwest
Video Icon
Video
World
Olympics
Russia At War
Shows
Morning In America
NewsNation: Rush Hour
NewsNation PRIME
The Donlon Report
On Balance with Leland Vittert
Dan Abrams Live
Banfield
🔴 NewsNation Live
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Radio
More
Network
Your Morning
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Feedback
Advertise with Us
App
Channel Finder
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Go
Go
Go
Radio: GasBuddy.com analyst breaks down rise in gas prices; Russia, demand
Radio
Posted:
Mar 1, 2022 / 12:43 PM CST
|
Updated:
Mar 1, 2022 / 12:44 PM CST
GasBuddy.com Senior Petroleum Analyst Patrick DeHaan is expecting gas prices nationwide to rise above $4 a gallon in the coming weeks, due in part ot the switch to summer blends, high demand, and the Russian invasion. He spoke with John Williams on WGN Radio in Chicago.
Trending on NewsNationNow.com
What is a 'vacuum bomb'?
Where's my refund? 2021 tax returns may be delayed
'This is so hard': Russian soldier's last text revealed
Video Icon
Video
Russia hits Ukraine's 2nd largest city, condemnation grows
Video Icon
Video
Should Americans be worried about a nuclear war with Russia?
Video Icon
Video
Woman sentenced for fatally pushing man off bus
Video Icon
Video