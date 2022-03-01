Radio: GasBuddy.com analyst breaks down rise in gas prices; Russia, demand

GasBuddy.com Senior Petroleum Analyst Patrick DeHaan is expecting gas prices nationwide to rise above $4 a gallon in the coming weeks, due in part ot the switch to summer blends, high demand, and the Russian invasion. He spoke with John Williams on WGN Radio in Chicago.

