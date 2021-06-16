Israeli airstrikes hit militant sites in the Gaza Strip early Wednesday, and Palestinians responded by sending a series of fire-carrying balloons back across the border for a second straight day — further testing the fragile cease-fire that ended last month’s war between Israel and Hamas. NewsNation’s Allison Harris reports.
Radio: Gaza cease-fire threatened after Palestinian fire balloons, Israeli airstrikes
| Updated:
Trending on NewsNationNow.com
Close
SUBSCRIBE NOW
You have been added to Morning News Newsletter