Fred Upton has represented parts of Western Michigan in Congress for 35 years. But now he said he’s frightened and concerned for his staff after getting threatening voicemails on his office phone.

“I hope you die. I hope everybody in your f—ing family dies …,” said a caller on voicemail.

Upton is one of 13 House Republicans who voted for President Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill — which helped to put it over the top.