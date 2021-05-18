Radio: GOP Leader McCarthy opposes Jan. 6 commission ahead of vote

GOP Leader McCarthy opposes Jan. 6 commission ahead of vote

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday that he won’t support a proposal to form an independent, bipartisan commission to study the deadly Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, almost certainly eroding GOP support ahead of a vote and positioning his party as opposed to investigations of the attack. NewsNation’s Joe Khalil reports.

