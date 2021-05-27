WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden on Thursday warned naysayers in Congress not to “get in the way” of his infrastructure plans as the White House panned a counteroffer from Republican senators to shift unspent COVID-19 relief dollars for a more modest investment in roads, highways and other traditional public works projects.
Radio: GOP senators ready $1T infrastructure counteroffer to Biden
Posted: | Updated:
Trending on NewsNationNow.com
Close
SUBSCRIBE NOW
You have been added to Morning News Newsletter