Radio: Gunman fired 39 shots, appeared to target some victims at rail yard, Sheriff says

SAN JOSE, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — A California sheriff said Thursday the gunman who killed nine people in a rail yard massacre fired 39 shots and appeared to target some of the victims.

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith told The Associated Press that the shooter told at least one person: “I’m not going to shoot you” at a light rail facility for the Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose.

The gunman then shot other people with two semi-automatic handguns. He later shot himself as deputies closed in.