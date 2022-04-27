Radio: Inflation, gas prices sending retirees back to work

During an appearance on NewsNation’s “Banfield,” Eye Investigate private investigator Monique Lessan explains why child kidnapping happens “often in small towns,” compared to big cities.

Plus, skyrocketing prices on essentials are forcing some older Americans out of retirement as U.S. inflation continues to hit new highs.

“HerMoney’s” Chief Content Officer Kathryn Tuggle shares tips on what you can do right now to prepare for retirement.

Watch Ashleigh Banfield’s talk show on NewsNation weeknights at 10/9c.