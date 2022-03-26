Radio: Is the United States prepared for a nuclear war?

American voters are overwhelmingly concerned about a nuclear attack within the next decade and almost half do not support U.S. troops being deployed to aid Ukraine’s war efforts, according to a NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ released earlier this month.

Hacking a nuclear power plant in the United States, and causing a nuclear meltdown, would amount to a nuclear attack without ever firing a missile.

Is the United States prepared for a nuclear war?

Max Everett, the former Chief Information Officer of the Department of Energy and The White House, believes we are well prepared.