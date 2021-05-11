Radio: Israel, Hamas trade deadly fire as confrontation escalates

A confrontation between Israel and Hamas sparked by weeks of tensions in contested Jerusalem escalated Tuesday as Israel unleashed new airstrikes on Gaza while militants barraged Israel with hundreds of rockets. The exchange killed a number of militants and civilians in Gaza and at least three people in Israel. NewsNation’s Ashley Ketz reports.
