Radio: JonBenet Ramsey’s dad wants new DNA test

John Ramsey, the father of JonBenet Ramsey, started an online petition asking Colorado’s governor to transfer the remaining, untested DNA in his daughter’s murder to an independent lab.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Gov. Jared Polis responded, saying, “The State will review the petition and look into how the state can assist in using new technology to further investigate this cold case and to identify JonBenet Ramsey’s killer.”

