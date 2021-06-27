Radio: Mayor says search could take weeks in Florida building collapse with 9 dead and 152 missing

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Sunday rescue workers have identified four additional bodies that had been recovered after a Surfside, Florida condo collapse; bringing the total number of people unaccounted for to 152.

SURFSIDE, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Sunday rescue workers have identified four additional bodies that had been recovered after a Surfside, Florida condo collapse; bringing the total number of people unaccounted for to 152.

The number of people reported dead from the disaster remained nine, following another day of rescue work on the massive pile of rubble, she said.

Levine Cava said one victim died in the hospital, while workers had pulled more bodies from the wreckage since Saturday.