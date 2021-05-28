Radio: Memorial Day travel: Expect crowded airports, congested highways, rental car shortages

With coronavirus cases plummeting and 1.8 million Americans getting vaccinated each day, millions plan to travel for Memorial Day weekend. Expect crowded airports, busy highways, higher gas prices at the pump and a tougher time finding a rental car. And due to worker shortages in the hospitality industry, travelers may also need to pack a bit more patience.

