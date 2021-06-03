Radio: Migrant boy seen crying, walking alone in Texas desert reunited with family 2 months later

DALLAS (NewsNation Now) — A bipartisan group of lawmakers is calling on President Joe Biden to keep U.S.-Mexico border restrictions in place amid rising numbers of migrant crossings. Their plea comes after the Biden administration’s decision to end a Trump-era immigration policy, known informally as “Remain in Mexico,” forced asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court.
