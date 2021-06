The United States is the end point for most migrants coming out of Central America, but Guatemala is where that migration begins.

Hondurans come across the border, many of them come to Guatemala City as a waystation as a place to earn some more money before they make the journey further north. They then go on to Mexico, although some don’t even make it past that.