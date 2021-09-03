The mother of Ahmaud Arbery is speaking out after a former Georgia prosecutor was indicted Thursday on misconduct charges. Those charges allege that former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson used her position to shield the men accused of chasing and killing Arbery from being charged with crimes immediately after the shootings.
Radio: Mother of Ahmaud Arbery speaks out after former prosecutor indicted
| Updated:
Trending on NewsNationNow.com
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Morning News Newsletter