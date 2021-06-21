Radio: NCAA president ‘remains committed’ after Supreme Court sides with former athletes in compensation case

NCAA president ‘remains committed’ after Supreme Court sides with former athletes in compensation case

The president of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) said Monday he “remains committed” to advocating for student-athlete name, image, and likeness after the Supreme Court decided unanimously that the NCAA can’t enforce rules limiting education-related benefits.

