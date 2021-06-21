The president of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) said Monday he “remains committed” to advocating for student-athlete name, image, and likeness after the Supreme Court decided unanimously that the NCAA can’t enforce rules limiting education-related benefits.
Radio: NCAA president ‘remains committed’ after Supreme Court sides with former athletes in compensation case
Posted: | Updated:
Trending on NewsNationNow.com
Close
SUBSCRIBE NOW
You have been added to Morning News Newsletter