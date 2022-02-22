Skip to content
Radio: NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer gives update on possible Russian troop movements; new sanctions
Radio
Posted:
Feb 22, 2022 / 07:43 AM CST
|
Updated:
Feb 22, 2022 / 07:44 AM CST
NewsNation's Kellie Meyer talks with WGN Radio's Bob Sirott about the latest in Russian military movements in and around Ukraine, and possible sanctions coming from the U.S. and European leaders.
